Larry David Unloads on Biggest Trump ‘Travesty’

Larry David has given a brutal assessment of his feelings about the UFC event at the White House.

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of his new HBO sketch show Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, the Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator said the tacky UFC event, which happened to coincide with President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, was a “travesty.”

“What else can you say about it? It was embarrassing. I was embarrassed to be an American.”

#LarryDavid says President Donald Trump's UFC fight at the White House made him "embarrassed to be an American." pic.twitter.com/zFlCfeOwyG — Variety (@Variety) June 24, 2026

David, who is no stranger to ridiculing Trump and his MAGA supporters, is not the only one who was ashamed to see Trump put on a UFC event at the White House under the guise of the America250 celebrations.

The South Lawn of the White House had to be desecrated to accommodate the enormous structure known as “The Claw,” as well as the Octagon fighting arena.

The embarrassing event also featured one of Trump’s cryptocurrency meme coins as a sponsor, while the grifting president’s Truth Social platform sponsored one of the fights.

Trump’s UFC Freedom250 event is one of several tacky celebrations he is staging to mark America’s birthday.

Worst of all, the event was marred by a vile slur from heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit, who called former first lady Michelle Obama “a man” after defeating Derrick Lewis in the second round of their fight.

During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, hosted by the Canadian-American sports journalist, Hokit offered a risible excuse while defending his remarks about Michelle Obama.

“I thought I was giving her a compliment,” Hokit told Helwani. “It’s like, she knows how to deal with adversity. She knows how to work hard like a man when the times get tough. You know… the tough keep going.”

Larry David has been open about not caring about alienating MAGA viewers by constantly attacking Donald Trump. Arafat Barbakh/Reuters

Elsewhere, David also teased details of an appearance by Trump’s arch-nemesis, former President Barack Obama, in one of the sketches in Pursuit of Unhappiness.

David said having Obama as a scene partner was “really trippy,” adding that the former president’s comic timing is “perfect.”

“He’s really good at ad-libbing, because the scene was ad-libbed, and he was really good at it.”

When asked by Variety whether the show could provide Obama with a chance to win an acting Emmy to go alongside his three Outstanding Narrator awards, David replied: “I wouldn’t go that far.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.