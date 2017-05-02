Megyn Kelly Will Head to Russia for Putin

CHEAT SHEET
NBC News confirmed Tuesday that Megyn Kelly will head to Russia next month to moderate a panel that will include Russian President Vladimir Putin. The session will take place at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will be held June 1-3. According to New York Post Page Six insiders: “This is a great way for Megyn to get an inside track and land the big one-on-one interview with President Putin.” The gossip page also revealed last month that NBC News Chief Andy Lack traveled to Russia to “lay the groundwork” for a Putin sit-down interview.