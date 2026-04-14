Megyn Kelly Questions the ‘Full Story’ of Trump’s F-15 Rescue

Conservative media personality Megyn Kelly is questioning whether President Donald Trump has been truthful about the mission behind the downed fighter jets in Iran.

While speaking with fellow conservative Brandon Weichert, host of NatSec Talk on Rumble, Kelly, a skeptic of the war, suggested the downed pilots may have been on a botched mission to seize enriched uranium—the stuff used to build nuclear weapons.

She pointed to questions being raised by former GOP Rep. Ron Paul, who has alleged that the operation near Isfahan, where Iran’s main nuclear facility is located, was more than just a rescue operation for one pilot. Paul has been publicly questioning why the military would need to land two massive C-130 cargo planes to transport just one person.

At the time of the incident, Trump had said the “seriously wounded” airman was rescued during a mission “deep inside the mountains of Iran.”

Kelly questioned if the public had been given the “full story” on the rescue mission.

“There’s a question about whether we’ve been told the full story of that rescue of the two pilots,” Kelly said.

“I have no idea for sure what happened. We live in the most censorious age imaginable, so getting the truth out is very difficult,” Weichert said on Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

Kelly has been a harsh critic of Trump's military action in the Middle East. The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM

“I believe we probably did save our pilot and that Wizzo [weapons officer] from the downed F-15 Strike Eagle. I don’t know if we did it on the day that situation in Isfahan happened.”

“But if you do look at the way they arrayed those forces and the kind of troops we brought in, the numbers of equipment, it certainly didn’t seem like only a rescue mission,” Weichert added.

Image distributed by Iranian state media purportedly showing the wreckage of an f-15 fighter jet shot down by Iran Iranian state media

Kelly pointed to Paul’s suspicions, noting he “was raising this question online, suggesting we weren’t being told the full story behind why those pilots were where they were, and that all these planes were not sent just to get our pilot out—our second, the Wizzo, whatever.”

“They were sent because it was part of an attempt to get the enriched uranium out of Iran, and it didn’t go well,” she alleged.

“This is unconfirmed, but Ron Paul and many military experts have been all over X suggesting that’s the real story,” she continued. “And it is unconfirmed and is denied by the administration.”

The former congressman has been raising questions on social media. @RonPaul/X

“It is. But if you do look at the way they arrayed those forces and the kind of troops we brought in, the numbers of equipment and whatnot, it certainly didn’t seem like only a rescue mission. If you were going to do a uranium hunt, you would need to land those transport planes on a site near the suspected WMD site. You would then need to flow in more forces,” Weichert said.

“That’s exactly how it played out two weekends ago outside of Isfahan. Again, my understanding is, despite the loss of equipment, we got everybody out and it was okay,” he continued.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

Kelly’s critiques and questioning of the war have not been met kindly by the commander-in-chief.

Trump has railed against Kelly for her criticism of his disastrous war. In a tirade posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump called Kelly and other MAGA personalities “LOSERS.”