Megyn Kelly Slams Jurors Who Found Diddy Not Guilty on Three Counts: ‘He’s Guilty as Sin’

Megyn Kelly was fired up about the shocking verdict in the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial, in which the media mogul was found not guilty on three out of the five federal charges he faced.

On The Megyn Kelly Show Wednesday morning, the former Fox and NBC News anchor reacted immediately to the news of the verdict. Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but not guilty on more severe charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

After reading out a report from The New York Times describing Combs’ response to the verdict being read out—including putting his hands together in prayer and pumping his fist—Kelly shared her view on the evidence against Combs.

“Yep, that’s exactly the right attitude for Sean Combs, who just got away with serious felonies, in my view.”

Kelly continued to say that Combs is “guilty as sin, and this jury just gave him a total free pass.”

Before her career on television, Kelly was an attorney, and she drew on her legal background in her analysis of the jury’s decision.

“They bought Marc Agnifilo’s argument, it appears” Kelly said, referring to Combs’ lead defense attorney.

The commentator went on to describe another sex trafficking case Agnifilo defended in New York federal court, a case in which the defendant was found guilty on all counts.