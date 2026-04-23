Megyn Kelly Takes a Shot at Trump’s Marriage: ‘Not a Moral Man’

Megyn Kelly thinks President Donald Trump has a morality problem.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show with 50-year-old former left-wing comedian-turned-born-again Christian, Russell Brand, who is set to face seven charges of rape and sexual assault in October, Kelly questioned Trump’s marriage.

“There are aspects of his personality which are obviously not good and that we’ve mostly just chosen to overlook,” she said on Wednesday. “You know, he’s not a moral man. He’s obviously not the greatest husband in the world. And he’s extremely petty and thin-skinned. Extremely petty and thin-skinned.

Kelly thinks Trump has problems wth his personality. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“And what we’re seeing right now is he’s turning on his most loyal supporters because they don’t support this war, and getting in bed with people who f---ing hate him and have hated him from the beginning and were the original never Trumpers as though that’s what MAGA is, that’s what his core support should look like.”

Kelly is part of a cadre of MAGA exiles—including commentators Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones— who have fallen foul of the president after criticizing his war in Iran.

The fighting has cost the U.S. billions of dollars, left 13 Americans dead, and flown in the face of the America-First sensibilities many, including these exiles, had found appealing about Trump.

Kelly now finds herself out in the cold, after years of devotion to Trump. FOX/FOX Image Collection via Getty I

“Meanwhile, there are many who are over here who have loved Trump for many, many years,” Kelly continued. “We’ve had our skirmishes in the past. Tucker’s had skirmishes with him. I have too.

“But who fought harder than a lot of others during the law fair against him to make sure people knew that it was bulls--t, stood up for him during the actual electoral contest to make sure people understood what was at stake and why he had to be the choice.

“You know, there’s no loyalty in return ever from Trump, ever. If you have a principal disagreement with something he does, you’re other-ized. You’re the enemy.”

Kelly raised questions about Trump's marriage. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Brand appeared on the show as part of a promotion for his new book.

He is due to appear in court over allegations relating to seven women between 1999 and 2009. He denies all the charges.

Brand faces trial in October. He denies all charges. The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM

Since his younger days as an entertainer, the Brit has sought to reframe himself as a right-wing darling, even appearing at the Republican National Convention in 2024.

During the show, he said that when he was 30-year-old he slept with a 16-year-old.

“The plain fact of it is that in Europe and in the United Kingdom, where I’m from, the age of consent is 16, and I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30,” he told Kelly.