Megyn Kelly Targets ‘The West Wing’ Actor’s Wife in Fresh Attack

Megyn Kelly can smell blood in the water.

The MAGA commentator has launched a stinging rebuke of actor Melissa Gilbert for continuing to promote her clothing brand while the Little House on the Prairie star’s husband, Timothy Busfield, faces child abuse charges.

On the latest episode of the YouTube-hosted The Megyn Kelly Show, the former Fox News journalist let rip on Gilbert and her embattled husband.

Megyn Kelly on The Megyn Kelly Show on Friday, Jan. 16. YouTube

“His wife, Melissa Gilbert, is on her brand website. She’s like a Meghan Markle wannabe with her little homestyle brand, like Home on the Prairie or whatever it is. She’s still posting,” Kelly expounded to her guest, Maureen Callahan.

“So, she’s deleted her personal socials—though she was very active using them, trying to shame people like me who she didn’t feel talked about abuse in the proper way. Hello, heal thyself, preacher—now she’s posting on her lifestyle brand all about what’s in her refrigerator and having the brand people point out that Melissa has nothing to do with the allegations against Timothy, which is not true.”

Last week, an arrest warrant was issued in New Mexico for Busfield, who is best known for roles in The West Wing, Thirtysomething, and Field of Dreams, accusing him of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse relating to two 11-year-old twin boys.

Timothy Busfield and producer Melissa Gilbert have been married since 2013. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

In solidarity with her husband, Gilbert removed her social media accounts and has refused to give statements to the media.

“Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected,” her representatives have said.

“She is repeatedly referenced in the police affidavit in support of the charges, accusing her of being part of the grooming by taking these two seven-year-old boys out for dinners and buying them presents,” Kelly continued.

Megyn Kelly on The Megyn Kelly Show on Friday, Jan. 16. YouTube

“Not specifically saying that she knew they were being abused, but definitely pointed to her as fostering the close relationship. So, it’s not true that she has nothing to do with it.”

Kelly clashed with Gilbert in November after the news host argued convicted sex-trafficker and Trump buddy Jeffrey Epstein was not a “pedophile.”

“He liked 15-year-old girls,” Kelly said on her show, defending the disgraced financier who, she argued, “wasn’t into 8-year-olds.”

Melissa Gilbert (top left) as Laura Ingalls in the long-running classic TV series. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Gilbert publicly criticised Kelly for the bizarre interjection, telling her that she should be “careful with her words.”

The police affidavit for Busfield’s case includes an interview with Gilbert in which she recounts buying Christmas presents for the boys her husband is alleged to have met while directing The Cleaning Lady. The children themselves claim Busfield “started touching them” on set when they were 7.

Gilbert’s company has distanced itself from the allegations, saying that they have nothing to do with it.

“These allegations do not involve Modern Prairie, our operations, nor our community,” the company has said in a statement. “Modern Prairie unequivocally condemns abuse in all forms and remains committed to values of safety, integrity, and respect.”

Busfield himself has also denied the charges, saying he will “fight” the “lies,” and turned himself in to authorities after U.S. Marshals were deployed to find him earlier this week.

“I’m going to confront these lies,” he said in a video statement. “They are horrible. They are all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys.”

Busfield, right, as Danny Concannon in 'The West Wing' in 1999. NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I’m gonna fight it with a great team, and I’m gonna be exonerated… I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies."

The father of three is currently being held without bond in Albuquerque, where a hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20. He has previously been accused of similar crimes and settled with an alleged victim in 1996.