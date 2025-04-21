Megyn Kelly Tears Into Pope Francis for Sympathizing With ‘Illegals’

Megyn Kelly crucified Pope Francis for his “progressive” stance on immigration and public criticism of President Donald Trump over the years.

On Monday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly remembered the late pope by accusing him of having moved the church in a “leftward direction” and away from “some of the more divisive issues within the church,” particularly immigration.

Kelly noted how right-leaning Catholics in America had been feeling “this tug of war going on between the pope’s messaging and what he wanted us to believe were deep Catholic teachings, and what we understand as Americans who are watching our citizens murdered in the streets by these people to be true.”

She also blamed the pope for helping bring “illegal” immigrants into the U.S. and leaving Americans to “deal” with them.

“The church has been participating in getting immigrants here, and then finding them housing, and helping them stay here, irrespective of the fact that they’re here illegally,” Kelly said. “And Pope Francis didn’t have to deal with that.”

“It’s caused a lot of us in the Catholic Church to wonder what exactly we’re donating toward on Sunday, it really does,” she added.

According to Kelly, it’s one thing to want to support your priests and church, making sure there are “flowers on the altar for Easter mass,” but “funding illegals coming into the country? They’re not all upstanding catholics.”

She voiced her confusion as to how Pope Francis could “so misunderstand” Trump and the reason why he is “so devoted to getting rid of these people who Pope Francis just looked at as vulnerable and defenseless.”

“Well you know who is vulnerable and defenseless?” Kelly asked her viewers. “Laken Riley.”

Pope Francis and the president had been feuding since Trump’s 2016 election campaign; the late pope saying that “a person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not of building bridges, is not Christian.”

Kelly noted how the Trump campaign responded by “pointing out that the Vatican is surrounded by walls.”

He also publicly condemned Trump’s rejection of migrants as a “cruelty” and “grave sin,” urging Catholic voters to choose “the lesser evil” according to “his or her own conscience” leading up to the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

“This is why he was controversial amongst in particular a lot of Christians here in America who tend to be more conservative,” Kelly said.

The former Fox News anchor wished she could’ve talked to the pontiff about immigration while he was alive.

“I’m sure he would’ve had nothing but empathy for those killed by these illegals,” she said.

Days before being hospitalized in February, Pope Francis called out Vice President JD Vance and President Trump on their immigration policies in a letter to U.S. bishops.

“Christian love is not a concentric expansion of interests that little by little extend to other persons and groups,” he wrote, seemingly referring to Vance’s comments that Americans should take care of their own.

In January, Vance told Fox News that “you love your family, and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens in your own country, and then, after that, you can focus and prioritize the rest of the world.”

“A lot of the far left has completely inverted that,” he said. “They seem to hate the citizens of their own country and care more about people outside their own borders.”

Kelly also praised Trump for his one line Truth Social post commemorating the pope, and hoped that the next pope would be the American Cardinal Timothy Dolan.