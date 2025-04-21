World

Pope Francis Dies on Easter Monday at 88

FAITH IN MOURNING

The Vatican said he passed away at his residence in the morning.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience on February 28, 2024 at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican.
TIZIANA FABI/TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Pope Francis died Monday morning, the Vatican announced. He was 88.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced the news in a video message on the Vatican’s TV channel, saying: “Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.”

The pontiff, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, was hospitalized for 38 days beginning in February over a respiratory health crisis which became a bout of double pneumonia. It was the longest hospitalization of his papacy—Francis was elected pope in March 2013.

Dr. Sergio Alfieri from the Gemelli hospital in Rome said Francis presented “two very critical episodes” where his “life was in danger” during his prolonged stay in the facility.

Just before he was released from the hospital on March 23, the Argentine pope was wheeled out onto the balcony to greet well-wishers in the first blessing he gave since being admitted on February 14.

Doctors said Francis—who had part of one lung removed in his younger years—was not completely healed and would need a period of convalescence at the Vatican.

He wasn’t seen again in public until April 6, when he appeared in St. Peter’s Square using a wheelchair and with a breathing tube up his nose.

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - APRIL 20: (EDITOR NOTE: STRICTLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY - NO MERCHANDISING). Pope Francis meets with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and delegation during an audience at Casa Santa Marta on April 20, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)
JD Vance during an audience with the Pope at Casa Santa Marta on April 20. Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Despite doctors saying the pontiff would need at least two months of rest, he remained busy. He met with King Charles and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom when they visited the Vatican last week.

Likewise, he met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance just yesterday for a brief reception.

“I know you have not been feeling great, but it’s good to see you in better health,” Vance said to the pontiff. The meeting reportedly lasted just a few minutes.

The Guardian reported that Francis offered three large Easter eggs for Vance’s children, as well as a Vatican tie and rosaries.

“Thank you for seeing me,” added Vance, who in February described himself as a “baby Catholic” having converted in 2019.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

