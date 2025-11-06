Megyn Kelly Thirsts Over ‘Good-Looking’ Gavin Newsom

MAGA host Megyn Kelly has noticed Gavin Newsom for more than just his social media trolling of Donald Trump.

Kelly told the Daily Mail that she thinks Newsom is easy on the eyes. “He’s got the right hair. He’s tall,” said Kelly, who’s been married to her second husband, author Douglas Brunt, since 2008. “He’s a good-looking guy,” she added. “People like handsome politicians and, though I’m not a Gavin Newsom fan, you can’t take that away from him.”

Kelly has regularly criticized the California governor on her show. Jill Connelly/Getty Images

The conservative commentator told the site her thoughts on the California governor, as she expressed her hopes for a second Kamala Harris run in 2028. “On team blue please God let it be Kamala Harris again. Would we be that lucky? Please Lord, if I’ve done anything to please you ever, please make it be Kamala Harris again. If I’m a good person, God will reward me with another Kamala run,” she said. But Newsom has emerged as a clear favorite for the Dems ahead of the next presidential election.

“He’s been trying to train himself with his podcast and he’s a far-left man who could get through the Democrat primary,” Kelly admitted. Kelly launched a verbal tirade at Newsom in September, when he used a clip from her web show to make his point that “Trump’s base is splintering,” as Kelly had criticized Trump’s use of the National Guard against American cities.

Trump’s base is splintering.



Megyn Kelly: “You can’t just send the National Guard into random cities…It very clearly is not constitutionally permissible. He cannot do it.” pic.twitter.com/GjXdvE3yRA — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 7, 2025

Instead of “tweeting about me,” she said on her show in response at the time, “he should be thrilled to receive President Trump’s offer” to “help” with California’s “crime problem.”

As for Newsom’s general trolling spree, in which he mimics Trump with sarcastic posts in all caps, Kelly called her “good-looking” nemesis’ tactics “pathetic.”

Megyn Kelly said that Gavin Newsom is "good looking" on Thursday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“It doesn’t work. It’s not clever,” she told the Daily Mail. “The reason it works for Trump is it’s Trump, it’s authentic to him, it’s original, it’s funny, Trump’s funny. Just trying to imitate somebody, it’s not interesting. Maybe it makes him feel good because he gets a few more clicks,” she continued, but unlike his hair and height, “it does not move the needle for him at all.”