Megyn Kelly’s ‘Morning Joe’ Meltdown Has Entered Its Physical Comedy Phase

Megyn Kelly is refusing to let go of her anger at the hosts of Morning Joe for their surprise visit to Mar-a-Lago, launching a personal attack on “full of s--t” Mika Brzezinski—and even clambering onto a table during a TV interview to mock her.

Brzezinski and her MSNBC co-host/husband Joe Scarborough have been under fire from all sides after revealing Monday that they had visited Donald Trump’s Florida resort for a sit-down interview with the president-elect.

Former Fox News host Kelly told Sky News Australia the pair had only gone to “lick the boot” at Mar-a-Lago because “their ratings are in the toilet—truly they’ve beyond circled the bowl.”

“Miss Champion, Miss Feminist, they were on the cover of New York magazine, was it 10 years ago?” she said, referring to a 2012 Vanity Fair photoshoot in which Brzezinski lay on a desk with one leg in the air while her husband sat nearby in a “power pose.” Apologizing for wearing a pair of sweatpants, Kelly even climbed aboard a table to recreate the pose—to the delight of Sky’s Paul Murray.

Grumbling about the Morning Joe hosts’ previous coverage of Trump, Kelly said: “It wasn’t just ‘Hitler,’ and ‘fascist,’ it was also eight years of ‘Racist! Sexist! Rapist!’ That’s what he was being called all over their show and MSNBC and it’s all just forgotten, it’s nothing? He’s not a rapist? He’s not Hitler?”

“I’m so over her f---ing bulls--t about her women’s rights and empowerment and rapist this,” Kelly added of Brzezinski. “You’re full of s--t and we all know it.”

Incredibly, Kelly maintained that while Scarborough and Brzezinski were happy to “pucker up, lick the boot, and now the backside,” she insisted that she was herself “not on anybody’s team.”

“I’m a journalist, I’m an independent,” Kelly said. “Not putting on anybody’s jersey.”

Kelly embraced Trump and hailed him as a “protector of women” at a rally in Pennsylvania the night before the election. In so doing, she became the latest high-profile conservative figure to fall in line behind Trump after being mocked by him.

Kelly has a bit of a history with Trump, having accused him of misogyny in a 2015 presidential debate, after which Trump crudely suggested that she had had “blood coming out of her nose, blood coming out of her wherever.”

Trump was still attacking her in public as recently as March, when he told a crowd in Georgia that Kelly was “making a career by pretending she likes me.”