Trumpland
MeidasTouch’s Ben Meiselas to Republicans: How Do You Even Live With Yourselves?
LISTEN UP
The Republicans’ synchronized sitting and standing was so frequent that it seemed like a workout program—Clap, Stand, Kneel, Again!
The Daily Beast Podcast
Sascha Seinfeld
Updated
Mar. 8 2025
11:24AM EST
/
Published
Mar. 8 2025
9:00AM EST
The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast Podcast
Sascha Seinfeld
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.
here
.
