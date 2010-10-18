Mel Gibson Begins His Comeback

CHEAT SHEET
Let the boycott begin: Mel Gibson will begin his comeback with a cameo as a Bangkok tattoo artist in The Hangover 2. "It's a done deal. Mel will make a cameo as a tattoo artist,” a source tells Page Six. “Filming is taking place on the Warner Bros. lot, where a Bangkok set has been built, and Mel is expected to film his role in two weeks.” It will be his first role since recordings of him threatening his ex-girlfriend and using racist and misogynistic language surfaced.