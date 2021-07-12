CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mel Gibson Caught Dramatically Saluting Trump at UFC Fight
DADDY’S HOME
Blink and you’ll miss it, but yes, that is Mel Gibson giving a full-on military salute to Donald Trump as the former president walked into the UFC 264 fight between between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirer in Las Vegas over the weekend. The fact-checking site Snopes confirmed as much after a TikTok video of the moment started to spread online.
The Oscar-winning filmmaker, whose history of racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic outbursts has been well-documented, has become increasingly conservative in his films of late, from portraying a violent cop as a hero to playing the white Santa Claus of Megyn Kelly’s dreams. Until now, however, he had resisted showing any public support for Trump.