Mel Gibson Cracks at Church

Mel Gibson clearly wasn’t thinking about Christ at church on Sunday. When Gibson attended services at Holy Family Chapel, in Agoura Hills, California, he may have intended to pray, but “completely lost it,” instead. Interrupting the service, Gibson--who has recently faced scrutiny for his extra-marital affair with a Russian pop-star--got on the altar and, in front of two priests, a bishop, and a packed house, “paced back and forth, furiously telling the congregation that he would not stand by and be judged and scrutinized,” a source said. “[His] holier than thou world is falling apart around him–all these years he’s been preaching the good holy word, and now that the wizard’s curtain has been pulled back, we find that Mel hasn’t been practicing what he preaches.”