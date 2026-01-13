Melancholy Trump, 79, Admits He’s Often ‘Oldest in the Room’

President Donald Trump has reflected on his own mortality, admitting he is now often the oldest person in the room and wishes it were the other way around.

In a meandering speech designed to recalibrate his message on affordability, Trump mused about what he called the “old days” of economic policy, when positive economic indicators would lead to lower interest rates and a booming market.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after delivering remarks to members of the Detroit Economic Club Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

But as he spoke about that period, the 79-year-old president also acknowledged the passage of time.

“I’m probably old,” Trump said, sounding somewhat melancholy.

“I used to be up to these lecterns and I’d say I’m younger than pretty much everybody in the room. Now I say I’m older than pretty much everybody. I like it the other way better, actually.”

Trump was 78 years and 7 months when he was sworn into office last January, making him the oldest American president to take the oath.

President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office as Barron Trump and Melania Trump look on during inauguration ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025. Pool/Getty Images

Since then, he has suffered from swollen ankles and frequent hand bruises, regularly confuses names and dates, and has been caught apparently nodding off during public events.

But the president insists that he is in “great shape” for his age, even occasionally boasting about “acing” three cognitive tests—which are actually screening tests for dementia.

Trump’s reflections about his long-lost youth were made during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club as cost-of-living pressures continue to be a problem for millions of Americans.

In a speech lasting more than an hour, the president touted his economic policies, falsely claimed to have won three elections, described protests against ICE officers as “fake riots,” and made racially charged comments against Somalians.

The president also took aim at Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, describing him as a “jerk” for not lowering interest rates further, something that could assist Republicans ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

“I want it to be that when the market is doing great, interest rates can go down because our country becomes stronger,” he said. “They kill every rally.”

President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tour the Federal Reserve headquarters renovation project on July 24, 2025 ahead of the Justice Department launching a criminal probe into the Fed. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“In the old days, when you had good numbers, interest rates would go down… that’s the way we’re going to make it again,” he added, referencing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “We’re going to work on that, Scott.”

Trump has been pressuring Powell for months and may soon seek to reshape monetary policy by attempting to install an ally to replace the central bank chair when he leaves this month.

But in a major escalation of their rift, Trump’s Justice Department has also opened a criminal investigation into Powell over the Federal Reserve’s renovation of its Washington headquarters and whether Powell lied to Congress about the scope of the project.

However, Powell has staunchly defended himself, issuing an extraordinary two-minute video in which he brands the move as politically motivated.

Others, including Bessent, have also weighed in. The treasury secretary, who accompanied the president on Tuesday as he toured a Ford Factory in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, reportedly told Trump privately that the probe “made a mess” and could spook financial markets.

US President Donald Trump, alongside L/R Ford executive chairman Bill Ford, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Ford CEO Jim Farley, and plant manager Corey Williams, tours Ford Motor Company's River Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan on January 13, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images) MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Republicans such as Thom Tillis, Lisa Murkowski and Kevin Cramer also rushed to Powell’s defense, as have central bankers from major economies around the world and former Federal Reserve heads.

The trip to Detroit was Trump’s first domestic trip since capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, threatening to seize Greenland, and hinting at military action against Iran.

But while it was designed to reset Trump’s message on affordability, he once again described the issue as a hoax.