Melania Admits She Didn’t Bother Watching Trump’s Big Moment

Melania Trump has dropped a trailer for an otherwise drab vanity project movie that culminates in a moment of spectacular shade directed at President Donald Trump.

At the end of what threatened to be an absolute non-event of a teaser, posted on X by the first lady, there is a scene where Melania answers the phone to Trump. “Hi, Mr. President, congratulations,” she warmly greets the 79-year-old.

“Did you watch it?” Trump can be heard asking. Melania’s tone changes, and she shoots back, “I did not. Yeah, I will see it on the news.”

It is unclear exactly what the conversation referred to, however.

The vignette was the only notable tidbit in a one-minute clip stacked with platitudes and glossy shots aimed at making the first lady look badass. In one such shot, Melania’s high-heeled boot flicks out of a government vehicle onto the tarmac.

The Slovenian-born ex-model looks more like a celebrity than a first lady as she struts around in designer clothing and blackout shades.

The flick, called “Melania,” will be released exclusively in theaters on Jan. 30. It follows the titular first lady in the 20 days leading up to her husband’s inauguration in Jan. 2025.

It was directed by Brett Ratner, who also did the Rush Hour series, as well as X-Men: The Last Stand. Melania is credited as an executive producer.

It was licensed by Amazon as part of a $40 million deal signed in January.

The preview, which debuted on Fox & Friends on Wednesday, begins with FLOTUS readying herself to walk into the United States Capitol Rotunda for the inauguration. Wearing a navy Adam Lippes outfit, Melania looks toward the camera as it moves past her and says, “Here we go again.”

Other clips show Melania’s inaugural ball gown being created, and the photoshoot that produced her official portrait. Vogue gave a blistering review of the photograph, calling it “boardroom pastiche” that makes her look like a “freelance magician.”

Another moment sure to titillate the MAGA masses shows Melania chiming in on a speech rehearsal by her husband. “My proudest legacy will be that of peacemaker,” the president-elect says.