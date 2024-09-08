Melania Trump Breaks Silence to Complain About 2020 Defeat

Melania Trump sort of teased her upcoming memoir again Sunday in a text-based video with voiceover, in which she bemoans the cost of living in America and attempts to “silence” her husband, former President Donald Trump, before a cut to an image of the cover of Melania.

"The 2020 election results changed our lives forever,” said Melania in the video, posted to her X account Sunday, with each word illustrated in an italicized serif font. “It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, safety and even the geopolitical landscape.”

Despite the global inflation of recent years, Melania, who lives in a three-floor NYC penthouse apartment decorated in 24-carat gold and marble, will likely survive the cost of fuel at the pump. According to The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump by Washington Post journalist Mary Jordan, she used the fallout from infidelity and assault allegations against her husband to negotiate a more favorable prenuptial agreement, which she described as “taking care of Barron,” their now-18-year-old son.

“America is more divided today than ever before,” Melania added in the new video, backed by the same orchestral muzak that was used in promo of the memoir last week. “It has become increasingly apparent that there are significant challenges to free speech as demonstrated by the efforts to silence my husband.” Donald Trump’s lawyers argued “free speech” in a failed attempt to get election interference charges against him thrown out in Georgia, while the former president has also decried gag orders in his other various legal cases.

Melania’s outspoken advocacy for her husband in the video is somewhat in contrast to her appearance at the Republican National Convention in July. While there, she remained in the VIP box and rebuffed attempts by GOP officials to get her to speak in a break with longstanding convention tradition for spouses of candidates to address the crowd.

The video seemingly offered little to no new information on what Melania the memoir will reveal about its author. Melania’s website says the pamphlet-thin book contains “stories and images never before shared with the public”—presumably those stories aren’t about the cost of food and gas.