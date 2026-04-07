Melania Gets First Dibs on ICE Barbie’s Mile High Jet

President Donald Trump is reportedly holding on to a $70 million luxury jet acquired under former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—and the first lady will get VIP access.

One month after ousting Noem amid a string of controversies, including a taxpayer-funded plane she leased in office, the White House has reportedly decided to keep the aircraft.

Noem was understood to use the aircraft to jet around the country with her alleged lover, Lewandowski. NBC News

According to the Wall Street Journal, the administration plans to use the plane, which is apparently nicer than most other government jets, for travel by select Cabinet secretaries and for First Lady Melania Trump’s office.

Originally justified as a tool for “high-profile deportations,” the Boeing 737 comes outfitted more like a flying penthouse—complete with a queen-sized bed, showers, a kitchen, flat-screen TVs and even a bar.

Noem insists the luxury jet will be used for deportations, as well as official Cabinet business. NBC News

“This aircraft will be available to cabinet members who need secure command and control and rapid long-range mobility,” a department spokeswoman was quoted as saying.

The luxury jet might seem fitting for the president’s wife, who Trump often refers to as “a movie star” after the release of her self-titled documentary.

He repeated the phrase again to a group of children at the White House Easter Egg roll on Thursday, when one of them pointed to the first lady and screamed, somewhat awkwardly: “Who is that?”

“She’s a movie star. She came in from Hollywood to be here,” Trump falsely claimed.

The White House did not deny the Journal’s report when approached by the Daily Beast, but referred all questions to DHS. The Department is yet to reply.

The decision to reportedly hold on to the jet comes after Noem’s tenure was mired in controversy.

Lewandowski was prominently seated next to Noem during a meeting with Guyanese government officials. Screenshot/Office of the President

Known as ICE Barbie for her love of cosplay, the MAGA acolyte faced a backlash over aggressive ICE enforcement tactics and her botched response to the shootings of American citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

She also came under fire for her alleged affair with senior adviser Corey Lewandowski, and for spending hundreds of millions of dollars on luxury jets and self-promoting ad campaigns.

One ad campaign involved a $200 million-plus ad Noem shot on horseback in Mount Rushmore, dressed in chaps and a cowboy hat, which she claimed was necessary to tackle illegal immigration.

But controversy has followed Noem since, with reports that her husband, Bryon, secretly sent photos of himself sporting fake boobs and skintight leggings to adult performers—allegedly paying them thousands of dollars.

The plane acquired during her tenure also became emblematic of broader concerns: that funds allocated for deportation operations were diverted to luxury travel.

Some critics warned that the spending contradicted the administration’s stated commitment to cutting waste, particularly as other immigration programs faced resource constraints.

The plane will now add to the fleet that the White House already oversees.

Among them is Air Force One, the presidential jet which has a full office and bedroom, kitchens and other high-tech components.