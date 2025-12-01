Melania Gives Cryptic Marriage Hint in White House Christmas Decor

First lady Melania Trump has chosen a pointed theme for this year’s White House holiday decorations.

The Slovenia-born wife of President Donald Trump centered this year’s lavish display on the theme of “Home is Where the Heart is,” despite apparently spending little time there herself.

The unveiling of the new decorations comes after the 55-year-old surprised some viewers with her quick getaway from an event to welcome the White House’s Christmas tree. Her fleeting appearance—for just two minutes and 50 seconds—revived memories of what some called her Grinch-like attitude during her husband’s first term in office, when she was caught complaining about having to spend time on Christmas decorations.

But this year’s theme appears to touch on another matter of speculation surrounding the first lady’s second stint in the White House.

In May, The New York Times reported that Trump had spent just 14 days in the White House during the first 108 days of the president’s second term.

She was described as vanishing from Washington for weeks at a time, in getaways to Trump Tower in Manhattan or to Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Prior to her husband’s return to the White House, some reports suggested she was not expected to move back to Washington full-time.

Melania previously opted for blood red trees. Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Despite this, the first lady has been described as leading the charge to deck the halls this festive season.

A White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “Every detail of the 2025 White House Christmas decorations was personally selected by Mrs. Trump to honor the heart of America and the theme ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is.’”

She told the network, “The saying ‘Home is Where the Heart is’ resonates deeply with me, especially as I navigate the joys, challenges, and frequent motion that comes with motherhood and business.

The first lady was not in D.C. much during the first 108 days of the presidency. Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

“The constant movement has taught me that home is not merely a physical space; rather, it is the warmth and comfort I carry within, regardless of my surroundings.

“This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with grace, radiance, and endless possibilities.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The first lady’s remarks this season may come as a surprise to anyone who remembers the infamous 2018 recording in which she was overheard telling an aide, “I’m working my a-- off at Christmas stuff... you know, who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

Melania Trump gave less than three minutes to the delivery of the tree this year. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Apart from that, one of her most notable festive forays involved lining the East Wing’s East Colonnade with blood-red trees.

This year’s holiday makeover of the White House also includes 120 pounds of gingerbread, 51 trees, more than 2,800 gold stars, 25,000 feet of ribbon, and more than 2,000 strands of lights.

Different rooms in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue were fitted out to reflect variations on the first lady’s central theme. The East Room incorporates patriotic decorations that include 56 eagle ornaments and the Great Seal. The Red Room references the first lady’s “Be Best” initiative, with appropriately decorated ornaments and thousands of blue butterflies on the tree.

There is a Lego Trump in this year’s decorations. Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

The Green Room, designed to focus on “family fun,” features Lego portraits of President Trump and George Washington.

Over in the Blue Room, custom ornaments designed with the help of AI are meant to pay homage to Gold Star families that lost a loved one during active-duty military service, the White House said.

The Gold Star Family Tree had traditionally stood at the entrance to the East Wing, though that area was ripped up to make way for construction of Trump’s $300 million ballroom.

The first lady is reported to have fretted over her husband’s decision to tear down the East Wing for that project.

Much of her Christmas-related activity during his first term took place in the East Wing, which also housed her office.

This year’s traditional White House public tours kick off on Dec. 2, but they will feature an “updated route” in the aftermath of the demolition.

The rooms of the White House have been broken up thematically. Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Despite her previous frustrations with Christmas decorations, Melania Trump also appears to have gotten into the habit of selling holiday ornaments. She sold a range of MAGA-friendly ornaments priced between $75 and $90 last year, according to Vanity Fair.