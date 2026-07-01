Melania Goon Uses Foster Kids Project to Plug Her ‘#1’ Movie

First lady Melania Trump’s senior adviser, Marc Beckman, plugged her failing movie while discussing her foster children initiative.

Beckman, when discussing Fostering the Future, an initiative tied to her Be Best project, couldn’t help but plug her for-profit projects.

“This is the most active, the most productive, the most direct vision of a First Lady I think in history of America,” her senior adviser Mark Beckman said.

“On the private sector side, it’s kind of interesting, Beau, the country embraced her to create this number one movie Melania, worldwide; the book went to number one seller,” Beckman added.

He continued, “She took all of that energy now, and she’s applying it to American children.”

The movie was hardly a No. 1 hit.

The premiere for Melania's movie was held at the Kennedy Center. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Billionaire Jeff Bezos, who’s cozied up to Trump in his second term, bought the rights to the film through his Amazon MGM Studios for $40 million and has reportedly spent an additional $35 million on marketing the film.

But the exorbitant cost of the movie yielded little return for Bezos, as it bombed at the box office, pulling in around $7 million on opening weekend.

"Melania" bombed at the box office. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

Like her senior advisor, Melania is no stranger to plugging her book and movie—even when it is not entirely relevant.

This week, when posting on the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing states to ban transgender girls from playing in girls’ sports, she bizarrely quoted her own book when giving her take on the matter.

“As many of you may know, I fully support the LGBTQIA+ community. But we must also ensure that our female athletes are protected and respected.”—MELANIA, #1 NYT Bestseller, (p. 156)” she posted on X using her official government account.

Melania doesn’t miss any opportunity to plug her commercial products. @FLOTUS/X

During her shock announcement at the White House in April, when she delivered an on-camera statement in which she denied having any sort of relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, she also plugged her book.

“I met my husband, by chance, at a New York Party in 1998,” she said. “This initial encounter with my husband is documented in detail in my book, MELANIA."