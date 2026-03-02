Melania Ignores Elephant in Room Thirsting for World Peace

First Lady Melania Trump showed up at the United Nations headquarters, where she promoted peace on Monday as her husband’s administration bombed Iran.

Mrs. Trump made history as the first sitting first lady to preside over the U.N. Security Council meeting, but she did not address the elephant in the room after President Donald Trump launched his war over the weekend.

Instead, she made a vague statement, in her capacity as first lady, about those who sacrificed their lives for freedom. She never specifically mentioned Iran or the four U.S. service members killed since the strikes started.

First Lady Melania Trump presided over the United Nations Security Council in New York, United States on March 2, 2026, but she did not directly address her husband's war on Iran. Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

“First, my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their heroes, who sacrifice their lives for freedom. Their bravery and dedication will always be remembered,“ she said. “I extend my earnest wishes for a swift and smooth recovery to all those who have been injured. You are in my thoughts and prayers during these challenging times.”

“The U.S. stands with all of the children throughout the world. I hope soon peace will be yours,” she added.

Her comments came after it was reported that a strike on a girls’ school in southern Iran killed more than 100 children, according to Iranian officials and teachers there, after the U.S. and Israel launched operations.

Melania’s appearance at the U.N. was first announced last week ahead of Trump’s attack on Iran overnight Saturday.

Her office said the first lady would take up the gavel at the meeting to emphasize education’s role in advancing tolerance and world peace and would focus on children, technology, and education in conflict.

“Peace does not need to be fragile,” the first lady said. “Enduring peace will be achieved when knowledge and understanding are fully valued within our, all societies. The value placed on education by nations’ leaders shape the core of their country’s belief system.”

First Lady Melania Trump gave her "heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their heroes" at the U.N. meeting but did not mention Iran directly. Timothy Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. is a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council. The presidency is held by members based on alphabetical order, and the U.S. has the full month of March.

Trump’s Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz accompanied the first lady to the meeting and sat behind her as she presided over it.

The timing of the U.S. taking up the gavel for the 15-member council and Trump letting his wife lead it did not go unnoticed online, but the first lady showed up and smiled through the photo op before the meeting as she stood with representatives from the countries on the council.

“Conflicts arise from ignorance, but knowledge creates understanding, replacing fear with peace and unity,” she said. “Security Council members, I encourage you to pledge to safeguard learning in our communities and promote access to heightened education for all.”

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz and First Lady Melania Trump pose for photos with ambassadors from other nations before a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at UN Headquarters in New York on March 2, 2026. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

While the first lady did not address the war in Iran or reported bombing of the school in Minab, the U.N. education agency UNESCO did condemn it over the weekend, calling the bombing of a primary school a grave violation of humanitarian law.

When asked about the strike on Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it would be the Defense Department that would investigate if it was a U.S. strike, but he reiterated the U.S. would not deliberately target a school while accusing Iran of targeting civilian infrastructures.