Melania Rips Off ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ in Her Movie Trailer

Originality has never been much of Melania Trump’s strong suit.

In the new trailer for her movie Melania, the first lady appears to take inspiration from the iconic 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada.

As she begins to introduce herself in one clip, Melania steps out of a car in high heels—a moment nearly identical to how Miranda Priestly, the antagonist of The Devil Wears Prada, is introduced in the movie.

In the 2006 film, Priestly’s character, who is played by Meryl Streep and inspired by former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is seen as a ruthless magazine editor. She constantly berates her employees on their appearances as she attempts to break them down completely.

The scene Melania seems to borrow from largely symbolizes the power Priestly holds as editor-in-chief of the fictional magazine Runway. As she Runway are seen scrambling to get the office just right for Priestly’s arrival, highlighting the anxiety they feel in front of their boss.

The scene sets the tone for the rest movie as the protagonist Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, sees for the first time the cold and demanding nature of her new boss.

The first lady’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Her movie, Melania, which follows her over the course of the 20 days leading up to President Trump’s Jan. 2025 inauguration, will be released in theaters on Jan. 30. Amazon MGM Studios spent $40 million for the licensing to the film, for what the studio has described as an “unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look” at her life.

The movie "Melania" will focus on the 20 days leading up to Trump's second inauguration. JULIA DEMAREE NIKHINSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The first lady’s apparent rip-off of the iconic movie is not the first time Melania has been accused of copying. At the 2016 Republican National Convention, Melania infamously plagiarized a speech that had been made by then-First Lady Michelle Obama.

Melenia’s speechwriter at the time, Meredith McIver, ultimately took responsibility for taking Mrs. Obama’s words.

In 2018, Melania was accused of plagiarizing another Obama-era relic. The text and illustrations of her “Be Best” booklet, which focused on online safety for children, were nearly identical to those of a booklet focused on the same issue from the Obama administration.