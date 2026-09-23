Melania Surfaces to Hype Cringe New Docuseries Grift

First lady Melania Trump has made a rare public appearance to hype a new docuseries about her life.

In a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, Melania revealed that a two-part series will hopefully be released sometime in November. It will essentially be a spin-off of her widely panned documentary, which bombed earlier this year.

“It will be very different from what is in the movie. It’s more conversation, one-on-one with me,” Melania said.

“So when I was traveling and doing all of the filming, the director was asking me questions, and there are some private questions that I will answer that people have never heard before. So it’s kind of exciting.”

Melania Trump visited the Fox News studio after giving a speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. Screengrab/Fox News

The first lady’s documentary, Melania, directed by alleged sex offender Brett Ratner, was widely panned by critics when it was released in January.

A scathing review from the Daily Beast described the film as an “abomination” and said it amounted to a “level of insipid propaganda that almost resists review; it’s so expected and utterly pointless.”

The movie—which followed President Donald Trump’s wife during the 20 days leading up to his inauguration last January—was also a box-office flop, grossing just over $16 million worldwide.

The documentary, funded by Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, cost nearly $75 million to produce and promote.

"Melania" recouped only about a fifth of its total budget at the box office. raig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images

Elsewhere in her Fox News appearance, Melania discussed Trump’s unprecedented plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, when he arrives in the U.S. for a high-stakes state visit.

Trump is believed to desperately want to “woo” his Chinese counterpart with the gesture as the 80-year-old hopes to gain goodwill when the pair take part in crunch talks on a range of issues, including trade, AI, and Taiwan.

Xi’s trip to Washington, D.C., which ends Friday, will also include a lavish state dinner and several private tours and performances.

“He decided to do it because they have a great relationship, and he’s coming on our soil, and we need to welcome him with the most respect,” Melania said.

“There are a lot of details that go into planning the state dinner. There is a protocol that you need to follow,” she added.