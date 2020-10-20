CHEAT SHEET
Melania Cancels Trump Rally Appearance Due to Lingering Virus Symptoms
First lady Melania Trump was set to appear alongside President Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night for her first public appearance since she contracted the coronavirus three weeks ago. However, she pulled out on Tuesday afternoon, citing lingering symptoms. “Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today,” her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said. While her husband touted his speedy and near-miraculous recovery—and hit the campaign trail just days after being hospitalized—Melania has been more circumspect about her road to recovery after suffering a “rollercoaster of symptoms.”