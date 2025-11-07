Melania Trump received a nervous response from an awards show audience after the first lady claimed that she knows something about “challenging convention.”

The 55-year-old appeared on stage to accept the Patriot of the Year Award at Fox Nation’s seventh annual Patriot Awards on Thursday night and discussed the idea of breaking boundaries and defying norms.

One line in particular received a reaction during her acceptance speech, however: “Trust me, I know a little bit about challenging convention.”

The remark earned the first lady a few surprised reactions and prompted scattered laughter throughout the venue, the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, New York.

JUST IN: First lady Melania Trump receives the 'Patriot of the Year' award at the @foxnation 2025 Patriot Awards. pic.twitter.com/sucFPMpdW1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 7, 2025

It is unclear what exactly Trump was referring to. The first lady, who was born in Slovenia, is a former model who met President Trump in 1998. The pair married in 2005 and had son Barron the following year.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump was given the award for her advocacy work for children around the globe, which has included sending letters to leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin asking them to protect children, particularly those abducted during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Her speech, however, focused on innovation and American ingenuity, with Trump telling the audience, “I applaud American dreamers and innovators who embrace originality.” Founding Fathers Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton all received shoutouts.

Melania Trump speaks onstage during the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in New York. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Trump found herself imploring the audience, which included Trump administration officials like U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, to “embrace differing perspectives, even opposing ones.” She also reminded them that “the greater good is built by the few who dare to think differently.”

Hegseth had previously taken to the stage earlier in the evening to deliver a speech, shouting out his colleague Waltz with an uncomfortable reference to the Signalgate scandal that saw top Trump officials reveal sensitive information to a journalist mistakenly added to their group chat.

“I see Mike Waltz, Mike I’ll hit you up on Signal later,” Hegseth joked, prompting Waltz to mouth back in response, “I’m good.”

Hegseth also appeared at the event on Thursday. Fox Nation

Trump also discussed her recent foray into filmmaking in the form of an Amazon documentary about her life. “Every day we celebrate our disruptors, from music to art, and my new favorite frontier, the silver screen... The silver screen and I have been in deep conversation lately. You may have heard the news,” she said, describing how she had the idea for the film, which documents the lead-up to her husband’s second inauguration, shortly after the 2024 election.

The first lady’s speech ended with a simple request for the country: “Let’s make a personal pledge to celebrate ambition and scale imagination to create a more advanced and prosperous society.”