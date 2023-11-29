Melania Trump Cops Heat for Not Wearing Black at Rosalynn Carter’s Funeral
OUT OF PLACE
Melania Trump certainly stood out in a rare public appearance Tuesday for Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service in Atlanta. She was spotted in a grey tweed coat—a stark contrast compared from the other first ladies in attendance: Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, all of whom opted for to wear the traditional black. All four former first ladies sat next to one another. Critics online wasted no time blasting Donald Trump’s wife for her unconventional fashion choice, with one user writing on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that “she has Zero class.” Others compared her gray outfit to another infamous coat worn during her husband’s time as president: “She might as well have been wearing that infamous coat that said ‘I don't care, do you?’”