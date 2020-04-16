The Country Could Use a First Lady. But Melania Trump Has Gone AWOL.

From denial to passive lack of interest, the only person whose pandemic response has been even more botched than the president’s is the president’s third wife and mother of his fifth child: Melania Trump. Perhaps we should not have been surprised that Flotus greeted the pandemic with denial not unlike that which she displayed toward her husband’s many affairs—she told ABC in October 2018 that she had “much more important things to think about” than her husband’s affair with an adult entertainer four months after the birth of her first and only child. Though what she did think about, Flotus didn’t specify.

On March 5, the First Lady of the United States tweeted a picture of herself in a hardhat with the caption, “I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavilion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication.” On March 5, Italy had already gone into lockdown. But that was not the end of Flotus’ many coronavirus gaffes. On March 10, the day Las Vegas shuttered all its buffets and Massachusetts declared a state of emergency, the first lady continued her coronavirus denial tour, giving a speech to National PTA Legislative Conference.

She mentioned a lot of things during that meandering speech but she did not mention the pandemic that was raging across the country. It wasn’t until March 11 that Flotus even acknowledged coronavirus, by tweeting, “Our great country is fighting hard against the #Coronavirus. This nation is strong & ready & we will overcome. Please take action to prevent further spread. Visit http://cdc.gov for updated health info & updates.” That was the day the NBA shut down and the virus was declared a pandemic. By then there were already more than 1,267 cases in the United States. So it had gotten kinda hard to ignore.