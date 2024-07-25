Melania Trump Is Publishing Her First Ever Memoir

Former first lady Melania Trump is releasing her first memoir in the fall.

“Melania is the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path,” according to a description of the book on her website. “The former first lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life.”

The site also claims the memoir will include “stories and images never before shared with the public.” The memoir was announced by her office Thursday, though an exact date for when it will be published has not yet been confirmed, according to the Associated Press. It’s unclear if it will drop before the November presidential election, the newswire reported.

Melania is set to be released through Skyhorse Publishing which has previously published works by others in Donald Trump’s orbit, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen, Trump’s fixer-turned-foe.

The book is set to cost $40, with signed editions going for $75, according to Melania’s office. A “Collector’s Edition,” which comes “in full color throughout, with each copy signed by the author,” is also available for pre-order for $150.

News of the memoir comes as the former first lady has been largely absent from her husband’s campaign. She made an appearance last week for the closing night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee but broke with tradition by choosing not to deliver a speech at the event, despite doing so in 2020 and 2016.

She also didn’t attend her husband’s debate against President Joe Biden last month, nor was she present for the former president’s history-making hush money trial in New York earlier in the year. She did, however, make some public remarks this month in the form of a statement following his attempted assassination at a rally in Pennsylvania.

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change,” her statement read, referring to their child. She described her husband as a “generous and caring man” with whom she had been through “the best of times and the worst of times.”