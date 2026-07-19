Melania Matchmaker Called Out for Wild Partying With Busted Manosphere Bros

Before they were arrested on new rape and sex trafficking charges, the manosphere’s two most controversial figures were partying it up with the man who introduced Donald Trump to his now-wife, Melania.

Brothers Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, were arrested in Miami on Saturday after Bedfordshire Police filed 38 additional charges against them, according to a statement from the British law enforcement agency. The total number of criminal charges against the brothers now stands at 59.

But days before their arrest, the influencers—who face rape and human trafficking allegations in multiple countries—were forging connections in Washington, D.C., thanks to Trump’s special envoy, Paolo Zampolli. A State Department spokesperson did not respond to a press inquiry about the meeting between Zampolli and the brothers.

Zampolli and his ex, Amanda Ungaro, are now bitterly at odds, but were once both members of the Trumps' inner circle. Paolo Zampolli/Instagram

Zampolli, 56, hosted the brothers for a glamorous summer soirée at his D.C. home, The Daily Mail reported, and brought them to Ned, a D.C. club known as a haunt for members of Trump’s Cabinet.

The brothers were also seen on Capitol Hill, where they met with lawmakers, including Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt.

This is not the first time Zampolli has been linked to Andrew Tate. In May, Andrew Tate interviewed the former modeling scout on his podcast, which he advertised as Zampolli “sharing the secrets of high-level networking and what it truly takes to operate at the top of the food chain.”

The Tate brothers were previously arrested in Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Zampolli also found himself at the center of controversy recently after allegations were made by his ex-partner, former Brazilian model Amanda Ungaro, that he lied about introducing Melania to Donald Trump at a party in 1998. Ungaro claimed that the two had actually met through the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, for whom she claimed the now first lady had been working as an “escort.”

Zampolli disputed the allegations and said, “I think it is a disgrace that she dares to say this about our marvelous first lady.” The first lady has also denied any connections to Epstein.

Ungaro has also suggested that Zampolli has sway in the Trump administration on account of “covering” for Melania. The two share a son and were together for 19 years before Ungaro married a Brazilian physician and began living in Aventura, Florida. She was arrested in June 2025 on fraud-related charges and ultimately deported for overstaying her visa.

At the time, she was involved in a custody dispute with Zampolli over their teenage son.

According to The New York Times, Zampolli asked the administration for a favor, requesting that she be placed in ICE detention to help him win custody of his son. The political appointee denies that he has any ties to his ex-partner’s deportation.

Zampolli isn’t the only one in Trump’s orbit linked to the Tate brothers, either. Their divisive online brand has also resonated with Barron Trump.

After Trump was the target of an attempted assassination in July 2024, Andrew Tate told reporters that he spoke to Barron about the shooting.