Melania Trump MIA for Donald’s Big Convention Comeback
SOLO DOLO
Melania Trump was missing in action when Donald Trump made his WWE-worthy entrance at the Republican National Convention on Monday night. The former president entered the arena to raucous applause before taking a seat with his family, including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump. Ivanka Trump was also absent. Melania Trump is scheduled to attend the RNC, but her decision not to deliver a speech despite giving one at the 2016 and 2020 conventions is a departure from GOP tradition. The former first lady has skipped out on the majority of her husband's court proceedings and fundraisers this year, and hasn’t been to a campaign rally in months. But she has shown small signs of life in recent days, including issuing a rare and lengthy statement Sunday after an assassination attempt on her husband took part of his ear off at a rally in Pennsylvania.