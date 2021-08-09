Melania Trump Really Cares About the White House Rose Garden. Do U?

Melania Trump sure cares a lot about her rose garden. The former first lady took some time away from her busy post-FLOTUS schedule of going to the spa and eating lunch at Mar-a-Lago to “fire back” at NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss, who dared to criticize her (hired hands’) decorating skills.

A quick recap: a little over a year ago, as the second wave of the pandemic ravaged the United States and protests against systemic racism and police brutality hit the streets globally, Melania Trump decided that what the world really needed was an updated rose garden. Specifically, she added white and pastel roses and a limestone walkway.

Her announcement was met with predictable criticism from anyone who knew there were more important matters at hand, though plenty of White House experts agreed the Rose Garden was in sore need of a renovation.