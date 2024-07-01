Melania Trump Resurfaces After Going AWOL for the Debate

After being AWOL at last week’s presidential debate in Atlanta and her husband’s criminal trial in Manhattan, Melania Trump surfaced on Monday in The Big Apple.

According to photos published by the Daily Mail, the former model and first lady was seen Monday in a black coat and shades carrying luggage into Trump Tower, where she and Donald Trump stay when not in Florida at Mar-a-Lago.

Her conspicuous absence from the debate last Thursday raised eyebrows as President Joe Biden’s wife was in clear view, walked him offstage, and even joined him onstage afterward to applaud his performance.

“Joe, you did such a good job. You answered every question, you knew all the facts. Let me ask the crowd—what did Trump do? Lie,” Jill Biden said after the debate.

In contrast, Melania has been silent regarding her husband's performance at the debate and re-election campaign overall. She didn’t even wish the former president a happy birthday on social media last month, unlike his kids.

In addition to her absence on the campaign trail, Melania has also remained tightlipped and was a no-show during her husband’s six-week hush money trial, which ended in a guilty verdict last month. It was a stark omission considering most of his children made appearances in court.

Donald did, however, extend birthday wishes to his wife back in April while on trial.

“I want to start by wishing my wife Melania a very happy birthday. It would be nice to be with her—but I’m in a courthouse for a rigged trial,” he told reporters.

These non-appearances have sparked speculation regarding her true feelings about possibly calling Washington, D.C., home for another four years.

Prior to 2024, Melania, while still largely under the radar, lent her support for Donald's then 2024.

"He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," Melania told Fox News last May.