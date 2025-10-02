Melania Trump Shares Her Official AI Body Double With the World

President Donald Trump isn’t the only fan of AI in the family—now Melania’s on board, too.

The first lady reposted an AI-generated video of herself on Wednesday, accompanied by the caption “into the future.”

The video shows what appears to be a likeness to the interior of Trump Tower, before a fake Melania suddenly materializes in a pixelated cloud and poses for the camera.

The clip was originally posted by the official account associated with the Melania Trump cryptocurrency, $MELANIA, which she launched on the eve of her husband’s inauguration earlier this year.

Melania has a complicated history with body doubles, having been plagued by rumors of the existence of a “Fake Melania” body double since the first Trump administration.

The first lady shared a video of an AI-generated version of herself to X, joining her husband in his new favorite activity. Nathan Howard - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In 2017, speculation swirled that she was occasionally using a body double for public appearances, citing subtle differences in facial features and behavior as proof.

The rumors have followed the Trumps since, resurfacing at several key moments including the 2024 campaign.

They resurfaced once more during the Trumps’ recent state visit to the UK, during which Melania was photographed holding tightly onto her husband’s hand. This open act of affection was so unusual, it led some to speculate that she had been replaced by a body double more comfortable with public displays of affection.

Melania has been followed by rumors of a body double since the first Trump administration. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

The Trumps are no strangers to generative AI, with the president regularly making headlines for posting bizarre AI-generated videos and images to his Truth Social account.

Most recently, Trump posted an AI-generated video featuring Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in which Jeffries was sporting a sombrero and mustache and Schumer was speaking in vulgarities, prompting many to criticize him.

Undeterred, he doubled down with a second AI-generated video of Jeffries in a sombrero and mustache surrounded by a mariachi band composed entirely of AI-generated Trumps.

Over the weekend, the president also posted, and later deleted, an AI-generated video of himself promoting “medbeds” to his followers. Medbeds are part of a conspiracy theory that believes the federal government is in possession of cure-all medical devices but is hiding them from the public.

Melania herself, however, has previously spoken of the dangers of AI. During a meeting of the White House AI education task force in September, hosted by the first lady, Melania warned that “the robots are here,” adding that it was “our responsibility to prepare America’s children” for a future in which AI will play a significant role.