Melania Trump Suggests Her Big Idea to Prevent Future Shootings

First Lady Melania Trump shared in a social media post her suggestion for how best to prevent mass shootings, like the shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday that claimed the lives of two children.

Trump’s suggested intervention to prevent crimes appears to be a nod in the Minority Report direction, but also did not mention arming schools, a regular Republican response to gun tragedies.

The shooter killed two children, one eight and one 10, when he targeted a mass at Annunciation Catholic school, police say. Another 17 people were injured in the attack.

In a post on X, the First Lady wrote, “The tragic mass killing in Minnesota illuminates the need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters.

“Early warning signs are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online prior to their actions,” she continued.

“To prevent future tragedies, it is crucial we look into behavioral threat assessments across all levels of society—beginning in our homes, extending through school districts and of course, social media platforms. Being aware of these warning signs and acting quickly can save lives and make American communities safer."

In another post, Trump shared her condolences, writing, “My heart is shattered for the families and friends of the victims of today’s senseless and depraved violent act.

“There is nothing that anyone can say to make your grief go away, but please know that you are not alone. My thoughts, love, and deepest sympathy are with you during this dreadful time.”

Her husband, President Donald Trump, ordered that all flags flown at the White House and on federal property be flown at half-staff until August 31 to honor the victims.

Many conservatives were quick to blame “the trans agenda” and leftists for the shooting, after FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the 23-year-old shooter was “Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman.”

Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took a different approach, sharing an Instagram post that blamed a “demonic force” that moved a “transgender maniac” to carry out a mass shooting.

Donald Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr., shared a post to X co-signing Rep. Byron Donalds’ argument that the tragedy was not about guns, but rather about mental health.

In a post on X, Donalds wrote, “For years, the left has promoted radical gender ideology, ignored glaring mental health issues & spewed hateful rhetoric. This is the insanity that’s come from their movement. They must reexamine everything.”

Don Jr. shared the post, adding “100%” as his only comment.

Jen Psaki, former press secretary for President Joe Biden, responded to the narratives being pushed by conservatives in the wake of the shooting in a segment of her MSNBC show, The Briefing.

In an emotional monologue, Psaki said, “We have seen this play out over and over again. There is a shooting. Then come the thoughts and prayers and then comes the attempt to shift the focus. This is what always happens.

“You’re going to start seeing narratives. You’re already seeing them. They’re already out there about how the shooter was trans,” she continued. “You’re going to see how narratives about how the shooter appeared to be anti-Trump and antisemitic and clearly was in the midst of a mental health crisis.”