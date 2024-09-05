Melania Trump Teases ‘Deeply Personal’ Memoir That Will Share ‘the Truth’

Melania Trump teased the upcoming release of her memoir, Melania, in a dramatic black-and-white video posted to X Thursday morning.

“Writing this memoir has been a deeply personal and reflective journey for me,” said the former first lady and spouse of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, backed by generic inspirational symphonic music. “As a private person, who has often been the subject of personal scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts.”

While Melania resented past reports that she is “shy,” according to Washington Post journalist Mary Jordan’s The Art of Her Deal, she has remained elusive to outsiders throughout her husband’s political career.

Opting for a lower profile than other presidential spouses, she has made fewer public appearances than is the norm, including as Donald Trump takes on Vice President Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election.

Several people in Trumpworld reportedly begged her to speak at July’s Republican National Convention, but she refused and chose to accompany her husband in their VIP box. Former White House communications director-turned-thorn-in-Trump’s-side Anthony Scaramucci, however, reiterated earlier this week claims that Melania “hates” her husband and wants him to lose in November.

“I believe it is important to share my perspective: the truth,” said Melania, in the teaser video for the memoir which, in images on her personal website, looks novella-thin.

There is limited information available on the site as to what the memoir will cover. “Melania is the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path,” a description reads. “The former First Lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life.”

No telling if that intimate portrait will confirm her husband’s reported annoyance when she speaks with their son in her native Slovenian—multilingual Barron just matriculated at NYU.

While political memoirs are a tried and true election season tradition, Melania releases at a time when the author’s husband is under fire for hawking a baffling array of products—from sneakers to perfume to trading cards—for personal gain.

Among those products are Trump-branded Bibles, a signed copy of which will set a member of the faithful back $1,000. For the frugal consumer, Melania might make a better purchase: a signed copy is just $75. A signed “Collector's Edition”—“printed on premium art paper with a special custom white binding” and “adorned with black foil, blocking, and a ribbon marker”—is $150.