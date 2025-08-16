World

Melania Throws Curveball with Personal Letter to Putin

TRUMP'S INTERMEDIARY

The first lady wrote the Russian president about allegations that Russia has abducted children in its war on Ukraine.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Melania
Samuel Corum/Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Donald Trump hand-delivered a letter from his wife, Melania, to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the peace summit in Alaska.

White House officials revealed that the note voiced concerns over reports of children being forcibly removed from occupied Ukrainian territories, the New York Post reported.

Russian forces have abducted tens of thousands of Ukrainian children since the launch of Putin’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, with many of them later adopted by Russian families or placed in detention camps.

Melania Trump is a native of Slovenia, a former communist country in Southern Europe that has maintained hostile relations with Russia over the Kremlin’s ongoing invasion. Her recent letter is not the first time she has interceded on Ukraine’s behalf.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - AUGUST 15: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Alternate Crop) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. The two leaders are meeting for peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Melania Trump has written a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin raising concerns about children abducted from Ukraine by Russian forces. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The first lady helped convince Trump to increase military support for Ukraine and that Putin has not negotiated in good faith.

“I go home, I tell the first lady, ‘You know, I spoke to Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation,’” Trump said at a press conference in July. “She said, ‘Oh, really? Another [Ukrainian] city was just hit.’”

The Kremlin claims it has taken Ukrainian children to protect them from the conflict. The International Criminal Court (ICC), meanwhile, has indicted Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, for allegedly violating the Geneva Conventions.

The United States is not a signatory to the ICC. Unlike the court’s 124 member countries, it is therefore not obligated to arrest the Russian president if he sets foot on American soil.

US President Donald Trump salutes as he walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. Putin is in Alaska at the invitation of Trump in his first visit to a Western country since he ordered the 2022 invasion of Ukraine that has killed tens of thousands of people. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Critics have slammed Trump for what's perceived as a lack of progress during his meeting with Putin on talks to end the war in Ukraine. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of the summit in Alaska, Trump had expressed optimism about securing a ceasefire between the warring Eastern European countries.

“I think we’re pretty close to a deal,” Trump told reporters.

In the end, no formal arrangement was reached. Trump and Putin took no questions at their subsequent press conference, which lasted a matter of minutes, with critics warning Putin had successfully used the meeting as a means of stalling further U.S. sanctions over the conflict and that its highly ceremonial optics had only served to legitimize the Russian president’s standing on the world stage.

The summit comes after a disastrous meeting between Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Putin on Wednesday, where Witkoff mistook the Russian president’s proposal for Ukraine’s “peaceful withdrawal” from Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as a proposed concession for Russia to pull back its troops in the regions.

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now