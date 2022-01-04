Melania Trump Sells a Bunch of Her Old Stuff—and Bids Only Start at $250K!
GOING ONCE, GOING TWICE...
In a memo beamed out from the official “Office of Melania Trump,” the former first lady said she “is pleased” to launch her Head of State Collection auction. She has dug out three “one-of-a-kind” items from the cupboard that commemorate French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the White House in 2018. The signed items include a watercolor by French painter Marc-Antoine Coulon, an NFT “with motion,” and, perhaps most eminently, a hat she wore for the occasion. The white crepe, wide-brimmed “millinery masterpiece” was designed to not only shield the sun from the gazer’s brow, but to also match Trump’s Michael Kors suit. The NFT is described only as some combination of the watercolor and the hat. Opening bids start at $250,000 and the digital gavel will come down on Jan. 25. Trump said some proceeds will go to providing technology equipment to children in foster care.