Melania Trump has leant on her fresh experience of outsourcing the recording of her audiobook to AI technology to secure a hi-tech new role in her husband’s administration.

The first lady announced her position leading the Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge to the New York Post on Monday.

The challenge is aimed at getting students–as young as kindergarten age–to “develop, discover and expand” the potential of AI technology, according to a video of the first lady published by the Post.

“Creating my AI Audiobook opened my eyes to the countless opportunities and risks this new technology brings to American society,” Melania added in a statement to the outlet.

First lady Melania Trump knows her way around outsourcing work to AI. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“In just a few short years, AI will be the engine driving every business sector across our economy. It is poised to deliver great value to our careers, families, and communities.”

“Just as America once led the world into the skies with the Wright Brothers, we are poised to lead again—this time in the age of AI.”

In May, the first lady announced the 7-hour audio book version of her memoir, Melania, had been narrated on her behalf entirely using artificial intelligence recreating her voice, which had been produced under her supervision.

“Let the future of publishing begin,” she stated at the time.

The Presidential AI Challenge is launched. screen grab

The challenge website states that, “Students and educators of all backgrounds and expertise are encouraged to participate”, with the aim of demystifying AI, preparing students for an AI-assisted workforce and “propelling our Nation to new heights of scientific innovation and economic achievement.”

Students will have access to AI tools they can use to create an app or website that addresses issues that “are of particular interest to the White House” such as making communities or schools safer, designing healthier or more economical meal plans and helping educators develop customized learning plans for students.

The top prize will be $10,000, with a national championship held next June. Teams will present at a showcase in Washington, including a trip to the White House.

“The Presidential AI Challenge marks our first step in equipping every child with the knowledge base and tools to utilize this emerging technology,” the 55-year-old first lady said.

Melania Trump signs the Take It Down Act alongside husband Donald Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“But this is only the beginning. It is essential that every member of our academic community, including our great educators, administrators, and students rise to this historic challenge with on-going curiosity, perseverance, and ingenuity.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The first lady has attempted to tackle the seedier side of technology this year.

One of her rare public appearances this year was to be present at the White House launch of the “Take It Down Act,” a law designed to stamp out deepfake porn and nonconsensual intimate images being shared online.

During that launch in March, Melania called artificial intelligence and social media “digital candy” for the next generation as they were “sweet, addictive, and engineered to have an impact on the cognitive development of our children.” She also noted the online world can be a “hostile digital landscape.”

Melania Trump's new book 'Melania' is displayed for sale at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in 2024. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Melania said at the time, “It’s heartbreaking to witness young teens, especially girls, grappling with the overwhelming challenges posed by malicious online content, like deepfakes. This toxic environment can be severely damaging... Every young person deserves a safe online space to express themself freely, without the looming threat of exploitation or harm.”

Following her book, Melania signed a reported $40 million deal with Jeff Bezos’ Amazon for a documentary on her life, due to be released later this year.