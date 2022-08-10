Melania Trump’s Stylist Says $60,000 Trump PAC Payment Was Not Fashion-Related

Hervé Pierre, Melania Trump’s former stylist, has addressed a recent report that he was paid $60,000 by the Save America PAC in four installments for “strategy consulting,” ambiguous work that he confirmed was unrelated to his official fashion duties, according to WWD.

Pierre said that the $60,000 was not related to any work he did during Trump’s time in office. He also said that the money was not tied to his work in fashion.

Pierre occasionally consults with the former first lady about her fashion choices, WWD reported. But that accounted for as little as 5 percent of his work for her, he said.

“As with every other first lady, there is an after the White House life, which involves many other aspects than fashion. I am lucky to have worked in prestigious houses, to have designed [costumes] for ballets and more recently to work in home decor. There are many upcoming projects in this after-the-White House [stage.]”

Pierre added, “It’s a great honor for me and it is very creative to give my viewpoint on some of these projects.” He would not comment on whether a presidential library was among those projects.

Pierre said that home decor was “his other job now,” adding, “Overall, it’s not as much about fashion any longer, as I [have] closed our atelier.”

In a statement to WWD, Melania Trump’s office said: “Mr. Pierre is a world-renowned artist. His work extends to many different fields, not just fashion design. His expertise is utilized for special projects and events.”

During the Trump presidency, there were several instances in which Melania Trump’s outfit choices made headlines all around the world.

Overall, Mrs. Trump opted for slickly chic European and American designers that lent her an air of chilly sophistication, but her most notorious look by far is the “I Really Don't Care, Do U?” Zara jacket that she wore while paying a visit to the New Hope Children's Shelter in McAllen, Texas in 2018.

As noted by WWD, the FEC “does not allow candidate committees, which are formed to raise money for a specific candidate, to spend money on personal items, including clothing.”

While Mrs. Trump favors designers like Dior and Calvin Klein, the former President is a fan of suiting by Brooks Brothers and Brioni; suits from the latter brand are priced off the rack starting at $5,000.

“The next stylist for the First Lady will be jumping into a situation that is—I don’t want to say James Bond-like—but it is very mysterious and secretive,” Pierre told WWD last year.