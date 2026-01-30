Melania’s ‘Love’ Email to Ghislaine Revealed in Epstein Files

A gushing email exchange between First Lady Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was included in the latest dump of Epstein files.

In the first message from 2002, Mrs. Trump praised a New York magazine article about Epstein and complemented the socialite now serving 20 years in prison for sex-trafficking.

“Dear G! Howe are you?” it starts. “Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great in the picture.”

At the time, the first lady was still Melania Knauss and was just dating Trump.

The pair were captured in multiple pictures with Epstein and Maxwell around that time, but the email appears to be the first written communication between Mrs. Trump and Maxwell from the files.

Melania Trump, then Knauss with Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“I know you are very busy flying all over the world,” Trump continued in her email. “How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down. Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time!”

She signed it “Love, Melania.”

A 2002 email from Melania Trump to Ghislaine Maxwell was released in the Jeffrey Epstein files on Friday, January 30, 2026. Justice Department

In another file released on Friday, Maxwell responded to Trump’s email, addressing her as “Sweet pea.” Maxwell indicated that she would try to call Mrs. Trump in her response.

“Actually plans changed again and I am now on my way back to NY. I leave again on Fri so I still do not think I have time to see you sadly. I will try and call though,” Maxwell wrote. “Keep well.”

The Daily Beast reached out to both the White House and the first lady’s office for comment.

The email exchange was among the more than three million additional pages of documents released by the Justice Department as required by law under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The document dump on Friday came six weeks after the deadline for the Justice Department to release all the files on the convicted sex offender.

The Trump administration is accused of violating the law as it has blown through multiple deadlines when it comes to releasing the documents.