Melania’s Unauthorized Biography Says Trump Requested Lock on His Bedroom Door
President Trump can sleep soundly at night knowing that he has a lock on his bedroom door—something he personally requested, according to CNN reporter Kate Bennett. As a member of the White House press corps focused on the first lady and the Trump family, Bennett wrote an unauthorized biography of the first lady titled Free, Melania, which comes out this week. It is already public knowledge that Trump’s bedroom is on the second level of the White House residence while his wife, Melania Trump, sleeps one floor above him, but Bennett’s book reveals that the first lady also has her own “glam room,” where she does her hair and makeup, and a private gym with a Pilates machine.
The biography also provides insight into the surgery Melania underwent in May 2018 to treat a medical issue that Bennett writes was “indeed not minor.” She says “an embolization of a growth of some sort, small or large, when attached to the kidney, as hers might have been, made for a dangerous and complicated procedure,” which was confirmed by one of Bennett’s trusted sources. She further writes, “if her recuperation was not careful and extended, her type of condition could possibly result in the loss of her kidney.”