Melinda French Gates is exiting the Gates Foundation, one of the largest private philanthropies in the world, signaling that she and her ex-husband were unable to collaborate effectively following their 2021 divorce.

“After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation. My last day of work at the foundation will be June 7th,” French Gates wrote on X Monday. “This is not a decision I came to lightly.”

French Gates added that she will continue to work as a philanthropist.

“Under the terms of my agreement with Bill, in leaving the foundation, I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families.” She said she will share more information about her future projects soon.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted French Gates to resign, though after the couple separated three years ago, they emphasized that they had established a plan for the foundation if their relationship fell apart.

In a press release that July, CEO Mark Suzman said the couple would continue leading the organization together on a two-year trial basis.

“If after two years either one of them decides that they cannot continue to work together, Melinda will resign as co-chair and trustee,” he wrote. “In such a case, Melinda would receive personal resources from Bill for her philanthropic work. These resources would be completely separate from the foundation’s endowment, which would not be affected.”

In a statement on X on Monday, Bill Gates applauded his ex-wife’s contributions.

“Melinda has been instrumental in shaping our strategies and initiatives, significantly impacting global health and gender equality. Looking ahead, I remain fully committed to the Foundation’s work across all our strategies, and to realizing the opportunities we have to continue improving the lives of millions around the world,” he wrote.

The couple have remained largely private about the reasons for their divorce. In a 2022 interview, however, French Gates signaled that her husband’s connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a factor, as The Daily Beast previously reported.

“It was many things. But I did not like that he’d had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein,” she said at the time. “I made that clear to him.” French Gates recalled meeting Epstein “exactly one time,” an encounter that left her repulsed.

“He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. I had nightmares about it afterwards,” she said. (Bill Gates has acknowledged that his meetings with Epstein were a “substantial error in judgment” and a “mistake that I regret deeply.” His spokesperson told The New York Times their discussions centered on philanthropy.)

In her 2022 interview, French Gates also signaled that her former husband’s extramarital affair (or perhaps affairs) was also a factor in the split.

“I thought we had worked through some of that,” she said. “There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy. And I couldn't trust what we had.”