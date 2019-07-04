AOC-Endorsed Tiffany Caban, Who Declared Victory in Queens, Now Down by 20 Votes

Read it at NY1
Tiffany Caban, the candidate for Queens district attorney who was endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and several other high-profile progressives, may have declared an upset victory too soon. NY1, quoting sources, reported Wednesday night that Caban’s opponent, Melinda Katz, is ahead by about 20 votes after paper absentee and affidavit votes in the Democratic primary were counted. That will trigger a full manual recount in the race. Caban, a public defender who supports decriminalizing sex work, was ahead by about 1,100 votes on election night. Katz, who had the support of party leaders, refused to concede until all ballots were tallied.