Melissa Etheridge’s Son Beckett Dies at 21
R.I.P.
Read it at Entertainment Tonight
Melissa Etheridge’s son has died at the age of 21. A statement posted on the singer's official Twitter account said Beckett Cypher, born to Etheridge and Julie Cypher, died after battling opioid addiction. “Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today,” the statement read. The singer has three other children, a 23-year-old daughter named Bailey Jean and a pair of 13-year-old fraternal twins named Miller and Johnnie.