Melissa Gilbert Trashes Fran Drescher’s SAG Halloween Guideline

Guidelines from the Screen Actors Guild suggesting that striking actors avoid costumes based on movies like Barbie did not go over well with the union’s former president, Melissa Gilbert. In an Instagram post that tagged current president Fran Drescher, the Little House on the Prairie star ridiculed the request. “Do you really think this kind of infantile stuff is going to end the strike? We look like a joke. Please tell me you’re going to make this rule go away… and go negotiate!” she wrote. “This is the kind of silly bullshit that keeps us on strike. ‘Let’s enact a policy that makes us look petty and incompetent at the same time.’”