Melissa McCarthy Lands Big Role in New JonBenét Ramsey Paramount+ Series
INTERESTING CASTING
Melissa McCarthy, known for her over-the-top physical comedy, has been cast to play Patsy Ramsey in a Paramount+ series about the murder of JonBenét Ramsey. Patsy, JonBenét’s mother, will be the focus of the series that follows how the 6-year-old’s 1996 murder captured the nation and the impact it had on her marriage and family. JonBenét was found dead in her family’s basement after her parents woke up to find a bizarre ransom note left on the stairs of their home. Patsy, a former pageant queen and mother of two, died of ovarian cancer in 2006. According to Entertainment Weekly, British actor Clive Owen will star alongside McCarthy as John Bennett Ramsey, JonBenét’s father. The notorious murder, which occurred on Christmas Day in Boulder, Colorado, has been covered extensively through various true-crime shows and documentaries. In recent years, McCarthy has tackled more dramatic parts in projects like Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Nine Perfect Strangers.