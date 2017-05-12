Melissa McCarthy Spotted Outside CNN Dressed as Sean Spicer for ‘SNL’

Melissa McCarthy hosts Saturday Night Live this week, and her Sean Spicer impression is expected to make an appearance. With all the news of FBI Director James Comey’s firing, her spoofs of the White House press secretary are highly anticipated. SNL released a promo of McCarthy dressed as Spicer this week. Friday morning, the comedian was spotted filming in full Spicer costume outside the CNN offices in New York. Given President Trump’s early-morning tweets that warn he could do away with press briefings entirely, chances to see McCarthy as Spicer may be running out.