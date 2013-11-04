Memo Warned Admin. on Health Care

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at CBS News
Health-care adviser David Cutler warned in a May 2010 memo to Larry Summers that the White House did not have the “relevant members of the administration understand the president’s vision or have the capability to carry it out.” In particular, Cutler stressed his concerns that the people working to carry out the reform had little experience in the complicated world of startups—and the technology itself would pose a problem. Cutler also warned about the myriad difficulties in implementing the new regulations and policy objectives. Since launching a month ago, HealthCare.gov, the website where consumers can purchase insurance, is still the target of public and political ire.