Memphis Cop Shot Dead at Traffic Stop

    A Memphis police officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop late Saturday. Office Sean Bolton, 33, was shot by the occupant of the vehicle and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Memphis Mayor A C Wharton said at a news conference, “We won’t make any political statements here. But once again, this is evidence that there are so many guns on the streets in the wrong hands.” A “person of interest” in the case was taken into custody Sunday afternoon.

