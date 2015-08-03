Memphis Police ID Suspect in Cop Killing

Authorities identified a suspect Sunday in the fatal shooting of a Memphis police officer. A warrant was issued for the arrest of 29-year-old Tremaine Wilbourn, who police accuse of shooting Officer Sean Bolton, 33, on Saturday. Bolton reportedly spotted an illegally parked 2002 Mercedes-Benz and approached the vehicle. Police Director Tony Armstrong said there was “a brief struggle” between the two before Wilbourn allegedly “shot the officer multiple times.” The driver and Wilbourn fled the scene, but hours later the driver had turned himself in and surrendered his car. The driver was later released without being charged. Wilbourn was on supervised release after serving a federal sentence on a bank-robbery charge, Armstrong added. The U.S. Marshals Service has issued a $10,000 reward for information leading to Wilbourn’s arrest.
